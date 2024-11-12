Principal, assistant principal at metro Atlanta middle school both on leave

MILTON, Ga. — The principal and assistant principal at Northwestern Middle School are on leave, a district spokesperson confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

Principal Joel Peterson has been at the school since the 2019-20 school year, according to the school’s website.

The district did not identify the assistant principal on leave or say a reason for them being placed on leave.

The school has three assistant principals, according to the staffing site.

An interim principal has been named, according to the district.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about why these school officials were placed on leave.

