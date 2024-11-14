Suspect dead, K-9 killed after multi-county chase, shooting involving deputies, sources say

FAIRBURN, Ga. — Sources tell Channel 2 Action News that a suspect is dead and a K-9 was killed following a chase and shootout involving Coweta County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

The chase started along Highway 29 in Coweta County and ended in Fairburn not far from the U.S. Postal Distribution Center.

Channel 2′s Darryn Moore spoke to a source close to the investigation, who said not only was a suspect and K-9 killed, but a deputy was also grazed by bullets during the shootout.

Fairburn Police Department, Coweta County deputies and members of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene.

At the scene, you can see a car riddled with bullets from gunfire between deputies and suspects. Sources told Moore that two suspects were in the car and one is now on the run.

There’s no word yet on what started the chase. Officials have not released the names of the suspect or K-9 who were killed or the deputy who was injured.

