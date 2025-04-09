Frontier flight from Atlanta lands in D.C. after ‘beeping noise’ in cargo hold

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Passengers on a Frontier Airlines flight from Atlanta are getting off on the tarmac after a “beeping noise” was heard in the cargo hold.

Frontier Flight 4708 left Atlanta just after 12:30 p.m. for Washington Dulles International Airport.

According to a statement from the airline, a beeping noise started coming from the cargo hold during the flight.

So, when the plane landed at Dulles airport, its intended destination, it was parked away from the main terminal while it undergoes a security check as a precaution.

Passengers will be get their bags back after the security check is finished, a spokesperson says.

