South Fulton man wanted for multiple crimes. Police asking for your help finding him

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for various crimes.

Donnie Crouch, 39, has multiple warrants issued for him, including ones for theft by receiving stolen property, obstruction, simple battery, theft by taking, criminal damage, escape, and fleeing and eluding.

Police said he is linked to multiple crimes, including stealing items from new home construction sites and copper theft.

This past week, he ran from police once again in a stolen vehicle.

Crouch stands five feet, eight inches tall and weighs around 160 lbs.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, you are urged to call Sgt. Burkhart with the South Fulton Police Viper Unit at 404-623-6339. You can also email him at roger.burkhart@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.

