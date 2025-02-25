Son charged with murder after woman found dead inside Cobb County home

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police have charged a man after his mother was found dead during a welfare check.
Police responded to a home on Evian Way around 10:30 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, officers found Melanie Sarris, 67, dead inside the home.
Detectives announced on Tuesday that they arrested Daniel Sarris, who was the victim’s son. He faces murder and aggravated assault charges.
Police have not released Melanie Sarris’ cause of death.
This is a developing story. We’ll have updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Apartment complex where 3 kids died in fire has been cited nearly 20 times by city
- Rudy Giuliani has ‘fully satisfied’ $148M judgment won by Fulton County election workers
- These 9 metro Atlanta spots are some of the worst traffic bottlenecks in the US
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group