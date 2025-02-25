Son charged with murder after woman found dead inside Cobb County home

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police have charged a man after his mother was found dead during a welfare check.

Police responded to a home on Evian Way around 10:30 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, officers found Melanie Sarris, 67, dead inside the home.

Detectives announced on Tuesday that they arrested Daniel Sarris, who was the victim’s son. He faces murder and aggravated assault charges.

Police have not released Melanie Sarris’ cause of death.

This is a developing story. We’ll have updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

