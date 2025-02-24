Death investigation underway near Kennesaw

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Major Crimes Unit detectives are investigating a death near Kennesaw.

Cobb County police said they were called out to a home along Evian Way and found a woman dead inside the house.

Police said they are still trying to determine how the woman died.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2025 Cox Media Group