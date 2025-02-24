Death investigation underway near Kennesaw

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Major Crimes Unit detectives are investigating a death near Kennesaw.
Cobb County police said they were called out to a home along Evian Way and found a woman dead inside the house.
Police said they are still trying to determine how the woman died.
