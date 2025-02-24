Rudy Giuliani has ‘fully satisfied’ $148M judgment won by Fulton County election workers

ATLANTA — Former New York attorney and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has “fully satisfied” the $148 million judgment against him, according to court documents filed in federal court on Monday.

The judgment against Giuliani was tied to two Fulton County election workers he defamed following the 2020 election, falsely claiming they helped steal the election from Donald Trump.

According to the document, the judge said it was “fully satisfied” on Fed. 21 and the judge signed a satisfaction of judgement on Monday.

In January, Giuliani announced a settlement had been reached to compensate Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss.

The deal let Giuliani keep his Florida condominium and three World Series rings.

Monday’s document does not say what terms have been met with the settlement.

The women won the defamation judgment after saying Giuliani’s lies about the 2020 presidential election being stolen led to death threats that made them fear for their lives.

Giuliani was found liable for defamation and ordered to pay $148 million in 2023 to Freeman and Moss for accusing them of ballot tampering as he pushed then-President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud. The women said they faced death threats after Giuliani accused them of sneaking in ballots in suitcases, counting ballots multiple times, and tampering with voting machines.

Even after the $148 million judgment against him, Freeman and Moss said Giuliani has continued to falsely accuse them. The U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., has permanently barred him from making any statements that suggest the women engaged in any wrongdoing in connection with the 2020 presidential election.

