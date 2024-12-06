Former GA election workers ask for ‘severe’ sanctions against Rudy Giuliani

ATLANTA — Attorneys for two former Georgia election workers are asking a judge to impose “severe” sanctions on former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Court documents say Giuliani has been “willful flouting” and has had “blatant disregard” of court orders.

“Severe discovery sanctions are warranted given Mr. Giuliani’s willful flouting of multiple orders of this Court, his history of refusing to participate in discovery even in the face of possible sanctions, and his conscious disregard of the inevitable consequence of his conduct,” attorneys for Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss wrote Thursday.

A federal jury ordered Giuliani to pay Freeman and Moss nearly $150 million for defaming them during the 2020 election.

Their lawyers say Giuliani has ignored several orders from the court and refused to participate in discovery.

So far, he’s handed over several watches, a ring, and his Mercedes-Benz as part of the judgment.

Attorneys for the two women argued in their Thursday filing that Giuliani’s failure to turn over relevant documents merits whatever sanctions the court “finds appropriate.”

“As recently as this week, Mr. Giuliani has expressed a refusal to provide plaintiffs even with a list of the email addresses and social media handles he uses to communicate,” they wrote. “This pattern of noncompliance warrants sanctions.”

Giuliani is scheduled to be deposed in this matter on Dec. 27. A trial is expected to begin on Jan. 16 to determine the disposition of Giuliani’s Florida condominium.

