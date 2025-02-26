57 sets of cremains found in fire-damaged Cobb County funeral home identified

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County officials said Wednesday that 57 sets of cremated remains found inside a burned down funeral home have been identified.

“We hope to provide answers to any family with lingering questions about a loved one’s passing,” said Cobb County Medical Examiner Dr. Christopher Gulledge. “Our office has worked tirelessly to identify these cremains using various methods, and we are committed to reuniting them with their families.”

County officials said the Norman Medford Peden Funeral Home and Crematory had been contracted by the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services to provide burial services for indigent, or the poor and in need of charity. It had gone out of business and was scheduled for a foreclosure auction when the fire happened.

Channel 2 Action News reported in November when an English photographer traveled to Cobb County to take pictures of the burnt out Norman Medford Peden Funeral Home and Crematory.

Inside, photographer Ben James found bags of ashes, urns and human remains in parts of the building while shooting photos for his social media page called Places Forgotten. Six state agencies told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell they were investigating the site at that time.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The Cobb County Medical Examiner said that if you believe any of these cremains may belong to your loved ones, please contact the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office at 770-590-6596 or via email at gillian.fletcher@cobbcounty.org. You have until May 30, 2025 to claim these cremains.

Officials said the names associated with the cremains recovered are:

Ronald G. Blackwell

Georgia Catherine Bloomberg

John Burke

Ruth Clark

Nathan Cleaton

Tommy Crews

Linwood Curley

Baby Currington

Vincent Ralph Desantis

Mark Disbro

Ronald Downie

Infant Dillan Ray Edwards

Ronald Anthony Erdody

Faith Fitzpatrick

Stanley Fowler

Wanda June Fraiser

Judy Funderbunk

Virginia M. Gloger

Mildred H. Grosse

Janice Neil Hay

Baby Kendall E. Hines

Joan Hines

Robert Loyd Huebner

Marie Karlita Jefferson

Angeline Jordan

William Henry Kennedy

James Edward Landford

Janice Lisica

Willie Norris Long

Albert Dean Low

Evelyn Lyon

Lisa Ann Magana

Terrie Martin

John H. Mathews

Janeka Mealing

James Denver Moon

Betty Motycha

Angel Muhammed

Glenn V. Pace

Michael Piper

Jeffrey Allen Reibly

Richard Robinson

Jessica Rogers

James H. Rogers

William Ruark

Mary Silvas

Monique Skinner

Elinor Ruth Spalten

Dorian C. Standford

William Starkey

Irene Marron Stearns

Juanita B. Stout

Marjahnna Syph

Sheila Tollison

Kenneth Wilford

Herbert Clay Wood

Palma Woodbridge

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group