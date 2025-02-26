57 sets of cremains found in fire-damaged Cobb County funeral home identified

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County officials said Wednesday that 57 sets of cremated remains found inside a burned down funeral home have been identified.
“We hope to provide answers to any family with lingering questions about a loved one’s passing,” said Cobb County Medical Examiner Dr. Christopher Gulledge. “Our office has worked tirelessly to identify these cremains using various methods, and we are committed to reuniting them with their families.”
County officials said the Norman Medford Peden Funeral Home and Crematory had been contracted by the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services to provide burial services for indigent, or the poor and in need of charity. It had gone out of business and was scheduled for a foreclosure auction when the fire happened.
Channel 2 Action News reported in November when an English photographer traveled to Cobb County to take pictures of the burnt out Norman Medford Peden Funeral Home and Crematory.
Inside, photographer Ben James found bags of ashes, urns and human remains in parts of the building while shooting photos for his social media page called Places Forgotten. Six state agencies told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell they were investigating the site at that time.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Metro Atlanta Whataburger employee allegedly swiped customer’s card to pay probation fees
- North Georgia nudist resort hits the market for nearly $1.8M
- Sheriff says despite speculation, he believes missing teacher is still in Lake Oconee
The Cobb County Medical Examiner said that if you believe any of these cremains may belong to your loved ones, please contact the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office at 770-590-6596 or via email at gillian.fletcher@cobbcounty.org. You have until May 30, 2025 to claim these cremains.
Officials said the names associated with the cremains recovered are:
- Ronald G. Blackwell
- Georgia Catherine Bloomberg
- John Burke
- Ruth Clark
- Nathan Cleaton
- Tommy Crews
- Linwood Curley
- Baby Currington
- Vincent Ralph Desantis
- Mark Disbro
- Ronald Downie
- Infant Dillan Ray Edwards
- Ronald Anthony Erdody
- Faith Fitzpatrick
- Stanley Fowler
- Wanda June Fraiser
- Judy Funderbunk
- Virginia M. Gloger
- Mildred H. Grosse
- Janice Neil Hay
- Baby Kendall E. Hines
- Joan Hines
- Robert Loyd Huebner
- Marie Karlita Jefferson
- Angeline Jordan
- William Henry Kennedy
- James Edward Landford
- Janice Lisica
- Willie Norris Long
- Albert Dean Low
- Evelyn Lyon
- Lisa Ann Magana
- Terrie Martin
- John H. Mathews
- Janeka Mealing
- James Denver Moon
- Betty Motycha
- Angel Muhammed
- Glenn V. Pace
- Michael Piper
- Jeffrey Allen Reibly
- Richard Robinson
- Jessica Rogers
- James H. Rogers
- William Ruark
- Mary Silvas
- Monique Skinner
- Elinor Ruth Spalten
- Dorian C. Standford
- William Starkey
- Irene Marron Stearns
- Juanita B. Stout
- Marjahnna Syph
- Sheila Tollison
- Kenneth Wilford
- Herbert Clay Wood
- Palma Woodbridge
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group