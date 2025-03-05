Storms moving out, but wind advisory remains in effect for all of north GA

The severe storms are moving out of north Georgia, but it will stay windy for the rest of Wednesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says a wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for all of north Georgia with gusts up to 40 mph.

With the ground saturated from the rain, Monahan says the wind could bring down some additional trees or cause more power outages.

Then the cooler air settles in and there’s the chance of flurries in the north Georgia mountains late tonight.

Here’s what to know:

Wind advisory in effect for wind gusts to 40 mph today across all of north Georgia

Mountain flurries possible tonight as colder air moves into the area

Mostly sunny and cool tomorrow with highs in the mid 50s

Warming back up toward the mid to upper 60s on Friday

Tracking showers this weekend

Daylight Saving Time resumes at 2 a.m. Sunday morning

