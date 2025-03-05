TRAFFIC RED ALERT: Crash shuts down I-20 EB in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A crash has shut down all lanes of Interstate 20 eastbound in Douglas County.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near the Thornton Road exit.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach spotted a Ram 3500 truck that was split in half and at least two tractor-tractors involved in the crash. A Douglas County deputy on the scene said no one was injured.

Gehlbach said crews are working to remove there is debris along the interstate that will need to be cleaned up before traffic can reopen.

Triple Team Traffic is LIVE with alternate routes on Channel 2

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group