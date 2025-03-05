It’s the last day to get your part of a $32.8M Atlanta-based parking app settlement

ATLANTA — An Atlanta-based parking app has reached a $32,800,000 settlement years after users’ personal information was exposed in a data breach.

Georgians affected by the 2021 ParkMobile data breach can claim up to $25 through the class action settlement.

But Wednesday, March 5 is the last day to submit a claim. You can file a claim by clicking here.

In March 2021, 21 million ParkMobile customers nationwide had their information potentially exposed, according to several federal lawsuits.

The company denies allegations that they didn’t have adequate security for users’ names, license plate numbers, email addresses, phone numbers, passwords, credit card information, home addresses and more.

A federal judge is expected to give final approval for the settlement at a March 13 hearing in Atlanta.

If the settlement is approved, those who did not file a claim or exclude themselves from the settlement will receive a $1 credit in the ParkMobile app.

