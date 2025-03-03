Georgia Senate committee passes public school DEI ban, moving it forward to floor vote

ATLANTA — A Georgia Senate bill which would formally ban any and all programs, initiatives or activities that support diversity, equity and inclusion on public school, college and university campuses passed in committee.

It now moves forward to a floor vote.

Senate Bill 120 would block any programs, activities or support for DEI that go beyond rights guaranteed by the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution’s equal protection clause.

According to the bill text, any Georgia public schools, local education agencies or any university or college that is part of the state’s higher education system could lose state funds and state-managed federal funds if they violate SB 120′s rules.

This would include both direct funding for the institution and funding for scholarships, loans or grants, according to the bill.

If passed by both the Georgia Senate and Georgia House of Representatives, and then approved by Gov. Brian Kemp, SB 120 would take effect July 1 and would apply to the 2025-2026 school year.

