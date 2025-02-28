Lawmakers file bill to formally ban DEI programs from Georgia public schools

ATLANTA — Over a dozen Georgia senators are sponsoring a bill that would formally ban local school districts and the state’s universities and colleges from having any programs, activities or support that “advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion.”

More specifically, Senate Bill 120 would ban any programs, activities or support for DEI that go beyond rights guaranteed by the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution’s equal protection clause.

The 14th Amendment is the part of the U.S. Constitution that established rights of citizenship for any and all natural born residents of the U.S., meaning anyone born in the country or granted citizenship through the naturalization process. It also created the right to due process for all U.S. citizens as it relates to the government acting against someone’s life, liberty or property.

Historically, the 14th Amendment is what formally and legally ended slavery in the U.S. after the Civil War.

According to SB 120, any public schools, local education agencies or any university or college that is part of the state’s public education system could be subject to state funds and state-managed federal funds being withheld if they violate its provisions.

This would include both direct funding fo the institution and funding for scholarships, loans or grants.

If passed, SB 120 would take effect July 1 and would apply to the 2025-2026 school year.

As far as current status, the legislation was up for discussion at Friday’s Senate Higher Education Committee meeting.

