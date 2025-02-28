Young Thug’s jewelry seized during raid going back to rapper, jewelry company

A Fulton County judge signed an order for the state to release jewelry seized during a raid at rapper Young Thug’s house.

Channel 2 Action News has been following developments in the rapper’s case since his arrest in May 2022 as part of a sweeping gang indictment.

Earlier this month, Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, filed a motion to get back $149,426 in cash, as well as expensive jewelry and luxury cars.

New court documents show that Judge Paige Whitaker signed a consent order after the state, Young Thug and jeweler Rafello & Company agreed that the jewelry would go back to the parties. The items include:

Rolex Datejust watch; ‘King Slime’ engraved on rear;

Diamond cross pendant (approx. 17 grams);

Necklace with circular and square green jewels (approx. 83 grams);

Diamond double row tennis necklace;

Two (2) diamond stud earrings (approx. 7 grams) and (approximately 4 grams);

Diamond ring with 13 diamonds on band (approximate total weight of ring: 18 grams)

No ruling has been made yet on Young Thug’s cash and cars.

