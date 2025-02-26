Young Thug set to headline festival in first performance since release from jail

GEORGIA — Young Thug is back and is set to make his highly anticipated return to the stage after a two-in-a-half year stint in jail on RICO charges.

Jeffery Williams, also known as Young Thug, was released from jail on Halloween last year after pleading guilty to multiple lesser charges in the YSL RICO indictment.

He was accused of being a kingpin and the leader of YSL, which police alleged is a criminal street gang committing violent crimes in Atlanta, specifically, the Cleveland Avenue section of the city.

Since his release, he has began reusing social media, and made appearances in various locations. He is also featured on a song with Atlanta rappers, Lil Baby and Future titled, “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber.”

“King Spider,” as he now refers to himself, returns to performing where he will headline Day 3 of the Les Ardentes Festitval in Belgium on July 5.

HISTORY. YOUNG THUG IS BACK TO HEADLINE LES ARDENTES !



5TH JULY AT LES ARDENTES. TICKETS ON SALE THIS WEDNESDAY!! 🎫 pic.twitter.com/GSjxBQVYJs — LES ARDENTES (@LESARDENTES) February 25, 2025

Before this latest feature, fans last heard a full project from Young Thug on his 2023 release, “Business is Booming.”

“Eight years after his last visit to Les Ardentes, Young Thug is back! See you on Saturday, July 5th for an ME-MO-RABLE show!” according to the festival website.

Tickets for the highly anticipated show went on sale today at 11 a.m.

