Kemp to sign $40.5 billion 2025 budget

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is set to sign off on an amended budget bill for 2025, greenlighting big investments in programs for hurricane recovery, school security and safety upgrades to the state’s prison system.

Budget documents from the Georgia General Assembly show the amended budget Kemp is expected to sign will put more than $40.5 billion into 2025, providing funding for several state priorities.

Among the various initiatives, lawmakers voted to include funds for recovery from Hurricane Helene, economic developments, charter system grants, school security improvements and much more.

Part of the budget will be funded by $4.4 billion from the budget surplus, a 12.2% increase from the original budget.

