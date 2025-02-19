Georgia senators file bill to require DNA samples from misdemeanor offenders with ICE detainers

ATLANTA — A group of Georgia senators filed new legislation that would expand who, and when, genetic material is harvested for use by state law enforcement.

If passed, Senate Bill 116 would expand beyond those subject to DNA sampling from Georgians, or others, convicted of felonies.

Currently, convicted felons are DNA swabbed by the Georgia Department of Corrections when they are taken to their detention facility, are serving a probation sentence or are serving under the State Board of Pardons and Paroles’ jurisdiction.

Those charged with felonies for crimes involving controlled substances and narcotics, marijuana, hallucinogenics, stimulants and depressants.

If the bill passes, several changes would take effect.

DNA samples would be taken from anyone charged with a felony and held in custody at a detention facility or by GDOC.

For the purposes of the bill, detention facility means “a penal institution under the jurisdiction of the department, including penal institutions operated by a private company on behalf of the department, inmate work camps, inmate boot camps, probation detention centers, parole revocation centers, county jails, and municipal detention facilities.”

Additionally, those charged with misdemeanors while under an immigration detainer by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement would also have their genetic information stored for potential future law enforcement needs.

The bill stipulates that the facility where the suspect is detained would be responsible for obtaining the genetic material for the sample.

Once DNA samples are taken, they must be stored in a data bank held by the state or analysis by forensic organizations or contracted third party servicers.

