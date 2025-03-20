Delta flight forced to turn back to Atlanta over ‘cabin pressurization issue’

ATLANTA — A Delta flight headed to Kansas City had to turn around back to Atlanta on Wednesday night after a “cabin pressurization issue.”

The airline confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Flight 1660 took off just before 7 p.m. and arrived back at the gate at 8:13 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Delta said oxygen masks did not need to be deployed in the cabin.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people,” Delta said in a statement.

The plane will now be looked over by maintenance crews to evaluate what happened.

Delta said everyone will be put on another plane that is expected to take off Wednesday evening to Kansas City.

©2025 Cox Media Group