Man accused of biting, hitting other passengers on Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles

ATLANTA — Officials escorted a unruly passenger off a Delta Air Lines plane after the flight landed safely on Monday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the crew for Delta Flight 501 from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport reported a passenger disturbance.

CNN reports that the passenger disturbance was a man who bit a passenger and hit several others.

LA Fire Department told CNN that paramedics examined the bitten passenger and an ambulance took the unruly passenger to a hospital for a mental evaluation.

The FAA keeps a log of unruly passenger reports. Last year, there were more than 2,100 reports, according to figures on the agency’s website.

So far this year, over 300 incidents have been reported.

Officials have not released the passenger’s name, but he could face charges or a civil fine up to $37,000 per violation, according to the FAA.

