Georgians could be missing out on $33M in tax refunds. Here’s how you could get part of it

ATLANTA — The IRS announced last week that more than 1 million Americans have unclaimed tax refunds from 2021 that total more than $1 billion.

They say an estimated 38,500 Georgians have not filed their tax returns for 2021 and are missing out on potential refunds of an estimated $33,515,300.

The median estimated refund in Georgia is $720, but will, of course, vary between individuals.

Officials say they have until an April 15 deadline to file and still get their refund.

But, the IRS says if you haven’t filed your 2022 or 2023 tax refunds, they may hold the 2021 refund.

If you have unpaid child support or other past due federal debts, 2021 tax refund amounts will be used to pay those debts before anything is refunded to you, the IRS says.

Tax returns for 2024 have to be filed by April 15.

Click here to get the forms you need.

