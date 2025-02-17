Georgia hunters’ fashion could expand color options with new legislation

ATLANTA — Have you ever wanted to hunt bears while wearing bright pink vests? If lawmakers approve it, that dream may come true.

Georgia hunters’ fashion may be taking a leap forward into the bright and bubble gum with new legislation filed for the 2025 legislative session.

A group of Georgia lawmakers filed House Bill 167, which would alter current rules to allow hunters to wear not just fluorescent orange vests but fluorescent pink, as well.

Current Georgia law makes it illegal to go hunting during firearms and primitive weapons seasons without wearing at least 500 square inches of daylight fluorescent orange as an outer garment, and it has to be worn above the waist.

If the new legislation passes, hunters will have options to accessorize with either bright orange or hot pink, including for head coverings.

