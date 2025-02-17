Woman describes moment tree fell on her home, killed her husband

ATLANTA — From uprooted trees to downed power lines, severe storms left a path of destruction across metro Atlanta.

For Diane Jones, the storms took away more than just her home. Her husband, Edward Johnson, died after a tree fell on their home Sunday.

“All I remember is hearing the thunder and the lightning, and it was so quick, it was so quick,” Jones told Channel 2 Action News.

Jones was lying with her husband when she heard the thunder followed by the house shaking.

“So I put my arms around him and I said, ‘Come on Sweetheart, it’s time for us to go. It’s time for us to go.’ And before I said the last go, the house fell down on top of both of us.”

Diane’s family rushed to her aid, tearing the debris off her. But they couldn’t help Edward.

“And when we looked over, the tree was on top of him. The tree was on top of him,” Jones said.

Johnson died later that morning. So, while many are faced with broken homes, Diane Jones faces a broken heart. Remembering a man who was a great husband, father, and grandfather.

“Anybody anyone needed him to do, he would do it, he was just a loving person,” she said.

Johnson’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help with the funeral costs and find a new place to live.

