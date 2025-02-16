Atlanta

Georgia power outages: Thousands of households impacted by early morning storms

By WSBTV.com News Staff
power lines (WSOC)
ATLANTA — Sunday severe storms left destructive paths across metro Atlanta and Georgia, leaving many residents without power.

Georgia Power customers may have received a pop-up notifying them that early morning storms caused power outages across the state.

The power company says crews are actively working to respond to outages safely and as quickly as possible.


The Coweta-Fayette EMC says there have been extensive power outages in its coverage area due to the storms. The company says it has gone from 17,000 homes without power to 7,000. Crews can spot issues and restore power quickly during daylight hours.

Always assume that a downed power line is energized and move away to safety. While some engergzed wires spark and snap, others may not appear dangerous.

Check back with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News for the latest on this developing story.

