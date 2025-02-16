Georgia power outages: Thousands of households impacted by early morning storms

ATLANTA — Sunday severe storms left destructive paths across metro Atlanta and Georgia, leaving many residents without power.

Georgia Power customers may have received a pop-up notifying them that early morning storms caused power outages across the state.

The power company says crews are actively working to respond to outages safely and as quickly as possible.

Our crews are continuing to work safely to restore power in the hardest hit areas. The intense rainfall left the ground saturated, which causes entire trees to fall and hit power lines - often from well off of our right of way where we actively trim. The damage our crews are… pic.twitter.com/8vGv0CkX2V — Georgia Power (@GeorgiaPower) February 16, 2025





The Coweta-Fayette EMC says there have been extensive power outages in its coverage area due to the storms. The company says it has gone from 17,000 homes without power to 7,000. Crews can spot issues and restore power quickly during daylight hours.

Noon UPDATE: Crews have made significant progress restoring power across the service area. We’re down from >17,000 early this morning to around 7,000 remaining without power.

Crews are able to spot issues & restore power much quicker now that they are working in daylight hours. pic.twitter.com/t8kTo1dfXH — Coweta-Fayette EMC (@CoFayEMC) February 16, 2025

Always assume that a downed power line is energized and move away to safety. While some engergzed wires spark and snap, others may not appear dangerous.

