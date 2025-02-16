ATLANTA WEATHER: Severe storms leave damage across parts of metro

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has started getting in damage reports from the strong storms that moved across North Georgia early Sunday morning.

In Roswell, a tree went through the ceiling of a home and also crashed on the deck in the back of the home.

The Johns Creek Police Department shared a picture on their Facebook page of a power line and tree down along Old Alabama Road.

We have crews spread out throughout the metro.

The Coweta-Fayette EMC says there are extensive power outages in their coverage area from the storms.





The Troup County Sheriff’s Office said they are “HIGHLY suggest delaying travel until daylight as we have numerous reports of trees and power lines down in roadways all over Troup County.”

Check back with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News for the latest on this developing story.

TRENDING STORIES:





©2025 Cox Media Group