New bridge aims to ease one of metro Atlanta’s worst traffic spots

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A long-awaited new bridge and road connection over Interstate 75 in Cobb County is set to open, bringing relief to one of metro Atlanta’s busiest corridors.

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The county will officially open the bridge mid-morning Thursday near Barrett Parkway in the Town Center area.

What used to be a dead end behind retail stores will now serve as a major connection point for drivers.

The new route links Busby Parkway, just east of I-75, across the interstate to Cobb Parkway, running between major destinations including Home Depot, Costco, nearby apartments, and other developments.

Crews spent Wednesday putting the finishing touches on the bridge, part of what’s officially called the “South Barrett Reliever Project.”

Cobb County transportation leaders say the project has been years in the making. Construction began in 2022, but planning for the connection dates back to the late 1990s.

The four-lane, median-divided roadway cost nearly $40 million, funded through a combination of federal, state, regional, and county dollars.

Officials say the investment is expected to significantly reduce congestion on Barrett Parkway, which carries up to 60,000 vehicles a day.

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Transportation leaders estimate that about 20% of that traffic, roughly 12,000 cars daily, could shift to the new roadway.

That means fewer cars on Barrett Parkway and potentially safer, smoother commutes for drivers in the area.

Drivers say the change can’t come soon enough.

“Barrett Parkway is pretty rough all the time, all the red lights are pretty bad,” one driver said. “This should take away a lot from Barrett Parkway.”

While some final work, such as road striping, is still underway, the bridge is expected to open following a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.

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