Bill to ensure Georgia disabled workers get equal pay passes Senate in near-unanimous sweep

ATLANTA — A bill in the Georgia Senate meant to ensure equitable pay for the state’s disabled workers passed in a near-unanimous sweep, with only three lawmakers voting against it.

The Dignity and Pay Act was filed to phase out, and eventually stop, allowing businesses to pay disabled workers below minimum wage.

These subminimum wage jobs, as they’re called, are used by just eight companies in the state to pay 245 workers less than $7.25 per hour, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor.

USDOL says that the number of businesses using the 14(c) waivers to pay less than minimum wage to some workers has declined over recent years.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office reported the number dropped roughly 90% from 2001 to 2024, though that did not include the exact number based on pending certificates for the waiver.

According to the text of Senate Bill 55, it would prohibit discriminatory activities as far as wages paid to disabled individuals, ensuring they receive the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, if passed.

Additionally, businesses using 14(c) waivers before July 1 of this year would be able to continue using its wage limits, though it would be on a deadline.

According to the bill, companies:

May pay individuals with disabilities employed by such employer less than the minimum wage required to be paid by employers to employees under federal law; provided, however, that:

During the period of July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2027, such employer shall pay individuals with disabilities at least half of the minimum wage required to be paid by employers to employees under federal law; and

On and after July 1, 2027, such employer shall no longer utilize such certificate to pay individuals with disabilities less than the minimum wage required to be paid by employers to employees under federal law.”

It essentially phases out subminimum wages by the first of July 2027, if passed in both the Georgia Senate and Georgia House of Representatives, and then approved by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Now that it’s passed the Georgia Senate, with the exceptions of approval by state Sens. Timothy Bearden, Matt Brass and Colton Moore, it heads to the House for approval and/or modification.

