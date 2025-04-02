Atlanta Braves purchase another 34 acres near the Battery

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves have added a new pennant to their collection.

The Braves completed a sale for Pennant Park, an office complex that is just a 10 minute walk from Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta.

Pennant Park covers approximately 34 acres and includes 2,700 parking spaces.

“Acquiring this adjacent property expands our footprint and positions us to capitalize on the interest we continue to see in The Battery Atlanta. Additionally, this will provide expanded parking for the approximately 9 million people who visit us each year,” said Mike Plant, Braves Development Company President and CEO.

The Braves have not revealed what they planned to do with the property or if the parking spots would be used for Braves games and other high-profile events at The Battery.

Currently, The Home Depot leases two of the buildings on the property.

