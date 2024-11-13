Braves to open new, improved family area at Truist Park

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves are opening up a new family space outside of Truist Park.

The Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park will be built outside the stadium’s Left Field Plaza. Hope & Will’s Sandlot, located in the stadium had been the primary area geared towards children inside Truist Park

Features of the new Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park will include:

More than 30,000 square feet of space goes

Improved kids’ zone with a rock-climbing tower and other interactive play experiences

BLOOPER’s Clubhouse for fans to meet BLOOPER and take photos during the game

Hope & Will’s Sandlot, a kid-sized ball field featuring a scaled model of Truist Park’s outfield wall for organized and pick-up games

Lawn with seating

Collapsible batting cages

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The area will also have a 480-square-foot video board so families can follow along with the game.

The Braves said the new Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park will be open on gamedays and nongame days.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group