Former NBA star, Atlanta Hawk Dwight Howard eliminated from ‘Dancing with the Stars’

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A Georgia giant has hit the ground on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Former NBA star and Georgia native, who briefly played with the Atlanta Hawks, Dwight Howard and his partner Daniella Karagach were the latest pair eliminated from the ballroom dancing competition on Channel 2.

The show celebrated its 500th episode on Tuesday by paying tribute to some of its most iconic dances through the year.

Howard and Karagach performed an Argentine tango to “Santa María (del Buen Ayre)” by Gotan Project inspired by IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe and his partner Sharna Burgess’ dance to the same song in 2016. The NBA star scored a 26 out of 30.

After that, the final six couples competed in the Instant Dance Challenge, where they had five minutes to choreograph and learn a dance to a randomly assigned style and song.

Howard and Karagach performed a paso doble to Panic! at the Disco’s “Victorious” and earned a 22 out of 30.

Their scores landed them on the bottom of the leaderboard with a 48 out of a possible 60 for the night and weren’t enough to save them from elimination.

Fellow Georgia native, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks, was eliminated last month when the couples took on Disney Night.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on Channel 2.

