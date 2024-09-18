Dancing with the Stars: How did Phaedra Parks, Dwight Howard, Eric Roberts do in Week 1?

LOS ANGELES — “Dancing with the Stars” season 33 premiered Tuesday night on Channel 2.

Each week, your votes and the judges scores will determine who moves onto the next week. During the premiere, Atlanta’s own Dwight Howard, Phaedra Parks and Eric Roberts made their first impressions on the judges.

If you missed their performances, check them out below and watch next Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. to see if they survive a double elimination.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dwight Howard, Atlanta native and former Atlanta Hawks center

Howard and his partner pro Daniella Karagach performed a salsa to Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It.”

The couple dazzled the judges with their lifts and their immediate connection on the dance floor despite the height difference. Howard is 6 foot, 10 and Karagach is 5 feet, 3 inches tall.

The judges gave them an 22 out of 30, the second-highest score of the night.

Phaedra Parks, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star

Parks and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy performed a cha-cha to Whitney Houston’s cover of Chaka Khan’s “I’m Every Woman.”

The dance started off with a reference to Parks’ time on “The Traitors” reality competition.

The judges gave Parks and Chmerkovskiy, a 19 out of 30, to put them in the top five.

Eric Roberts, Atlanta native and Midtown High School alum

Roberts and his pro partner Britt Stewart performed a cha-cha to Bob Segar’s “Old Time Rock and Roll.”

During the couple’s introduction, Roberts told his partner that a car accident and coma caused part of his body to move slower. But he pushed through it in the premeire.

The judges awarded Roberts and Stewart, a 15 out of 30.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2024 Cox Media Group