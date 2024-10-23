‘Real of Housewives of Atlanta’ star Phaedra Parks eliminated from ‘Dancing with the Stars’

ATLANTA — A Georgia peach has fallen on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy were eliminated during Disney Night on Tuesday on Channel 2.

Parks and Chmerkovskiy brought “101 Dalmatians” to life as they danced to “Cruella De Vil” for a score of 24 out of 30, which landed them in a four-way tie for the bottom of the leaderboard.

Former NBA star and Atlanta Hawk Dwight Howard and his partner Daniella Karagach were also part of that tie with their 24 out of 30 for a tango to “When Can I See You Again?” from “Wreck-It Ralph.”

After the eight remaining celebrities and their partners competed on their own, they spilt up into teams of four for a group dance.

Parks and Howard were joined by former NFL star Danny Amendola and Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik for the group dance round to “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” from “The Lion King,” which scored another 24 out of 30.

Parks, Howard and Nedoroscik all ended the night with a final score of 48 out of 60 for a tie at the bottom of the leaderboard.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on Channel 2.

