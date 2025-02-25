Local

Braves opening new food hall inside Truist Park

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Outfield Market
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Braves fans will have new food options at Truist Park this season.

Atlanta unveiled a sneak peek at a new food hall called “The Outfield Market” featuring eight food vendors in the right field concourse.

“The addition of this new food hall is yet another way for us to partner with fan-favorite local restaurants while also introducing our guests to up-and-coming concepts and chefs that highlight the unique flavors of Braves Country,” Braves Senior Vice President of Operations Hannah Basinger said.

The Outfield Market will also have a Braves retail store along with a grab-and-go concessions area. Fans won’t have to worry about missing a single pitch either with a LED board also being installed in the market.

The food hall is the latest in a series of upgrades to Truist Park in anticipation of hosting the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in July. The Outfield Market should be ready in time for the Braves home opener against the Miami Marlins on April 4.

