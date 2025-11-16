Man shot, another physically assaulted during shooting at Georgia Waffle House

CORDELE, Ga. — An early morning shooting at a Georgia Waffle House remains under investigation after two men were hurt, police say.

At 3:33 a.m., Cordele officers responded to the Waffle House after reports of gunfire.

When police arrived, they found one man with multiple gunshot wounds and another man who police said had been physically assaulted by several people.

Both victims were taken to a hospital for medical treatment and are currently receiving care, authorities said.

According to Cordole officials, no Waffle House staff members were injured.

Officers detained one person of interest, who was later released after cooperating with the investigation.

As of now, no arrests have been made, and the case remains open.

Anyone with information can contact the Cordele Police Department Detective Division at 229-276-2921.

