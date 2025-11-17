Wild dogs are killing pets, terrorizing families

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — A family in Meriwether County is living in fear after their animals were attacked and killed by dogs during the week of Halloween. And they aren’t the only ones being terrorized.

Kristi Peterson in Greenville captured footage of the dogs attacking her goats and other animals in her backyard.

Peterson showed Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers around her backyard.

“You can see where the nails were. They ripped it off,” she said.

“I started with 50 chickens. They’re gone, my two turkeys, our two goats,“ Peterson said.

Another neighbor sent Rogers an email with a video of the dogs attacking and killing her chickens and cat in August and September.

And in a Facebook group Rogers joined, other neighbors shared pictures of their dead livestock.

“I want more people aware of these dogs and what’s going on. If people know what’s going on maybe they can save their animals’ lives before they lose them like me and my kids did or everyone else on my street.” Peterson said.

Peterson and her family, including her pig, dogs, and kids, now feel like prisoners in their own home due to the ongoing threat.

Despite contacting animal control several times, Peterson has not received any updates on the situation.

Animal control has confirmed that the investigation into the dog attacks is open, but no further information will be available until the case is closed.

