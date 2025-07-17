Lt. Gov. Burt Jones forms committee to explore getting rid of state income tax

ATLANTA — Georgia Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones announced on Thursday morning that he has formed a Senate committee to explore the idea of eliminating the state’s income tax.

The Senate Special Committee on Eliminating Georgia’s Income Tax includes both Democratic and Republican state senators.

They will begin working later this summer, and the committee will disband on Dec. 15.

Jones says that last year, nine states cut income taxes for their citizens.

He added that South Carolina is the only state in the southeast that has a higher income tax than Georgia.

"If we wish to remain the number one state for business and keep our state competitive, we must expand on the progress made over the past four years to eliminate Georgia’s income tax," Jones said in a statement.

Last week, Jones announced he was joining the race for Georgia’s next governor.

While sitting down with Channel 2’s Richard Elliot, Jones expressed interest in eliminating the income tax should he be elected governor.

“We’ve been very fortunate. We’ve got a $15 billion surplus right now. We’ve been able to find ways to lower it -- the income tax structure. We’re going to continue to do that,” Jones said.

