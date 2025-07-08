Lt. Gov. Burt Jones announces run for governor

After months of speculation, Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones confirmed that he will run for governor in 2026.

Jones posted his first campaign video on Tuesday morning.

Jones becomes the second Republican candidate to enter the race. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced his campaign last year.

On the Democratic side, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, State Sen. Jason Esteves, State Rep. Derrick Jackson and former church pastor Olujimi Brown have all announced their candidacies.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

©2025 Cox Media Group