‘I feel confident.’: Burt Jones wants to get rid of state income tax if he’s elected governor

ATLANTA — For the first time since announcing his candidacy for Georgia governor, current Lt. Gov. Burt Jones sat down with Channel 2 Action News to talk about his vision for the state.

We also spoke with his now-competitor, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.

Jones told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that if he’s elected, he wants to eliminate state income tax, something opposed by both Gov. Brian Kemp and House Speaker Jon Burns.

But he believes it can be done.

“We’ve been very fortunate. We’ve got a $15 billion surplus right now. We’ve been able to find ways to lower it -- the income tax structure. We’re going to continue to do that,” Jones said.

Jones was co-chair of President Donald Trump’s Georgia campaign in 2016 and 2020.

He said he talked to Trump about running for governor and expects to get an endorsement.

“I feel confident. Yeah, he’s always told me he’s with me and appreciates me,” Jones said.

As for Carr, before becoming AG, he headed up the Department of Economic Development and was responsible for bringing business and jobs to Georgia.

He wants to lower the tax burden and pointed to his successes battling human trafficking and criminal street gangs.

“What’s important hereinto is I have spent my career in the service of the interests of the people of Georgia, not self-interest, and that is going to be a contrast in this race,” Carr said.

He said he’s the only Republican with a shot at winning in the general election.

“I’m the only Republican candidate in this race or who will get in this race that can win the primary and the general, and I think that’s critically important,” Carr said.

Everyone is still waiting to see if Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will jump into the race.

She has hinted at it but has made no announcement yet.

