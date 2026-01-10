Suspect in deadly N. Georgia house fire killed in crash following chase with Kentucky State Police

DALTON, Ga. — The Dalton Police Department said it is investigating a deadly house fire that was intentionally set.

Firefighters were called to the home along Grimes Street in Dalton shortly before 6 a.m. on Saturday.

After they put the flames out, they found a woman’s body inside.

“After police were already at the scene, a woman called police to report that her brother had told her that he had killed his girlfriend at the Grimes Street residence,” police said in a news release.

Police realized the fire victim’s car was not there, so they put her license plate into a national database for stolen cars.

Around 9:30 a.m., a trooper with the Kentucky State Police spotted the car and attempted to pull it over. The driver then sped away, starting a chase with the trooper just south of Lexington.

That chase ended with the driver crashing the car, killing the driver.

Investigators said they are not releasing the names of the victim and the killer at this time.

Police said they were waiting for toxic fumes to ventilate from the house before going in to continue their arson investigation.

