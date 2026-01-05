Chick-fil-A giving away free food for a year to celebrate 80 years in business

ATLANTA — To celebrate 80 years in business, Chick-fil-A is giving away the chance to win free food for a year to 3,000 lucky people.
The restaurant chain kicked off its “Newstalgia”-inspired celebrations nationwide on Monday.
“This year marks more than an anniversary — it’s a celebration of the memories, meals, and meaningful moments that have brought people together at Chick-fil-A for generations,” said Khalilah Cooper, vice president of brand strategy, advertising & media.
Starting Monday, Chick-fil-A’s across the country will be rolling out four new retro-style cup designs. Mixed in with the new cups will be 3,000 golden fan cups.
If you are one of the lucky people to get one of those gold cups, you will win Chick-fil-A for a year.
“A winning card will be inserted in each of the 3,000 Golden Fan Cups, which will include instructions and a QR code for how to claim the prize, which includes 52 entrées,” Chick-fil-A said in a news release.
For the full rules for the contest, CLICK HERE. The Golden Fan Cup Sweepstakes will run through July 1, 2026.
