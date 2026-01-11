Cold night ahead after sunny, breezy but chilly day

After a week of unseasonably warm weather, temperatures in the metro Atlanta area are cooling down.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says Sunday will be sunny and breezy but chilly, with highs in the 40s.

Gusty winds could reach 30 to 35 mph.

Overnight, Deon says the temperatures turn colder with lows in the 20s.

For the week ahead, it’ll be mainly dry and cool, with Tuesday the exception with more mild temperatures. Highs on Tuesday will reach the upper 50s to near 60.

Another cold front moves in Wednesday bringing a small chance for rain. There will be another blast of cold air moving in behind the cold front on Thursday.

What you need to know for the week ahead:

Chilly but sunny Sunday

Temperatures getting colder over the week

Tuesday will be mild

Small chance of rain Wednesday

