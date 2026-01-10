Woman killed dropping off daughter at metro Atlanta funeral home

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point police are investigating a drive-by shooting at a funeral home that left one woman dead and another injured.

Officers were called to the Gus Thornhill Funeral Home on Friday evening where a 55-year-old was shot and killed.

Another woman suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the woman, whose identity has not been released, was dropping her daughter off at the funeral home so she could attend a viewing for a family member.

While she was standing near the entrance, several people opened fire in the area, striking the woman.

Police are searching for the suspects and their vehicle.

“It’s an outrage that cowardly individuals chose to commit such senseless acts of violence while four families attending viewings were at their most vulnerable. Our team will not rest until justice is served,” East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan said.

There is no word on if the victim was targeted in the shooting.

