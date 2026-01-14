Arctic blast to bring coldest air of season

ATLANTA — An arctic front will move through north Georgia and bring the coldest temperatures of the season along with it.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan started preparing you for the changes on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

Monahan is tracking light rain showers ahead of the front. Another round of showers will move in this afternoon with the front and then temperatures will begin to plunge after sunset tonight.

As the cold air moves in, there is also a chance for some scattered snow showers in the mountains. Monahan says any minor accumulations will be limited to the higher ridgetops.

