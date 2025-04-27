Bystanders describe DeKalb grocery store shooting that seriously injured 2 innocent people

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A shooting inside a DeKalb County grocery store left two innocent bystanders injured early Saturday, and police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting.

Around 11 a.m., DeKalb County police responded to calls about gunshots at the Ingles store on Rockbridge Road.

Investigators said the shooting started as a dispute between two employees, which quickly escalated when a third person got involved. Two of the men pulled out guns and started firing.

Francs Bryce was at home when he got a frantic phone call from his fiancée, who works at the store.

“I literally was driving 100 miles an hour off the highway to get back here,” he said.

Customers and staff inside went rushing for the exits.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“It’s like crazy. Like, I just heard gunshots and stuff like that, trying to get out the store,” Jamonte, a witness inside, said.

Two people, both in their 60s, were caught in the crossfire. They had nothing to do with the argument, but they were hit and rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Bryce said when he found his fiancée, she told him she used her hoodie to try and save the victims.

“She was applying chest compressions to keep them alive,” Bryce said. “I’m still a little nervous, because when she came out, there was blood all over her white shirt and her pants.”

DeKalb police arrested Quincy Mitchell, 47. He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail late Saturday night on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Investigators are still looking for a second suspect.

Bryce, who was shaken by the whole experience, added, “Ingles need to pony up for an officer. Every single store in this vicinity has an armed police officer inside.”

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group