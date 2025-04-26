Family of murdered Fulton Co. teacher shines a light on loved one’s life

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a Fulton County Elementary School teacher who was killed is sharing more about the 25-year-old woman.

Crystal Gray said she was with her sister last weekend, just hours before Kaalynn “Katie” Jackson would lose her life.

“That day that I was with my sister and her girlfriend for hours that day. They were fine. They were fine. There was no signs of tension,” Gray said.

Crystal said after spending hours visiting with them at their Dekalb County home, she received a chilling phone call that her sister Katie had been shot and killed.

“It’s still not real,” Gray said.

Dekalb County police arrested a woman who lived in the home, charging her with malice murder. Crystal confirmed that woman was her sister’s girlfriend.

“But I never seen them argue. I never seen them have a disagreement,” explained Gray.

Katie was a teacher at Hamilton E. Holmes Elementary, where she also coached cheerleading.

The school principal, Felipe O. Jackson, shared the tragic news with students and their families saying, “Thank you for supporting our students during this difficult time. We ask that you keep the family of Kaalyn Jackson in your thoughts along with the Hamilton E. Holmes Elementary School family.”

As Crystal and her family continue to search for answers, they’re asking that the community remember Katie for the light she brought to the world.

“I want people to remember about my sister is her smile. I want people to remember her smile. Her smile is contagious. Her smile is beautiful,” Gray said.

No funeral arrangements have been announced yet. DeKalb County Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

