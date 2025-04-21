DeKalb Co. police identify victim, suspect from deadly shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly shooting on Saturday in DeKalb County left a 25-year-old woman dead and another woman in jail.
The DeKalb County Police announced Monday that 24-year-old Janai Colbert had shot and killed Kaaylynn Jackson.
On Saturday around 10:16 p.m., DKPD officers went to a home on Derwin Brown Drive to respond to reports of someone behing shot.
That’s when they found Jackson with a gunshot wound. While she was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, she died.
Officers arrested Colbert for a charge of malice murder. The two lived together, according to police.
Further details and a motive for the shooting were not made available.
