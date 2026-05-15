‘I’m the one that shot her’: Atlanta killer convicted by his own words

ATLANTA — Fulton County prosecutors say a killer’s own words convicted him of the murder of a 43-year-old Atlanta woman.

Prosecutors shared video of police interviews with Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne in which Kaheim Maddox identified himself as the person who shot Tomika Niles.

Hear Maddox say he killed Niles in his own words, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

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“Who’s the one with the gun? You?” an investigator can be heard saying.

“I’m the one that shot her,” Maddox replied.

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