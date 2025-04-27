2 deputies shot, 1 dead after traffic stop in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A Columbia County sheriff’s deputy is dead and another hospitalized after a traffic stop turned into a shootout.

According to ABC affiliate WJBF, the deputies were performing the traffic stop near Exit 194 on Interstate 20 around 6:30 p.m.

WJBF reported that the driver, James Blake Montgomery, opened fire, hitting both deputies, then drove off in a camper or RV.

Members of law enforcement told WJBF that the vehicle is currently surrounded and investigators are searching the nearby area for Montgomery.

Columbia County investigators told WJBF that the officers had been trying to serve Montgomery with a temporary protective order, more commonly known as a restraining order.

WJBF reports that it is not currently known if Montgomery is alive or dead inside the camper that is surrounded.

WJBF reports that the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are all on the scene.

The identities of the officers who were shot have not been revealed.

Investigators told WJBF that the public is no longer in danger.

Online, Gov. Brian Kemp shared his condolences for the fallen officer and his colleagues, saying:

Marty, the girls, and I are praying for the loved ones and colleagues of the Columbia County sheriffs deputy that has fallen in the line of duty, as well as his fellow law enforcement officer injured tonight while protecting his fellow Georgians.



As they remain in our hearts and… — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 27, 2025

Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson also shared his condolences, saying in a statement:

“Heartbroken and praying for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and our neighbors in Columbia County. Our prayers are with the families of the fallen, the entire Sheriff’s Office, and all who are grieving this unimaginable loss. We honor their sacrifice and pray for the difficult days ahead.”

