Canton man gets decades in prison for rape conviction, DA says

CANTON, Ga. — A 29-year-old Canton man will spend more than 20 years in prison after being convicted of rape.

The Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing for Ryan Daniel Borden on Friday.

According to the DA’s office, Ryan was accused of raping a women in a Canton apartment on Nov. 6, 2021.

The victim reported it to police and Borden was charged. When the case went to trial in March, prosecutors presented multiple pieces of evidence, including jail call recordings, crime scene photographs and the testimony of seven witnesses.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The DA’s office said Borden’s victim died before the trial and could not testify.

“Tragically, the victim passed away of natural causes before trial and was unable to testify,” Assistant District Attorney Meaghan Frankish, of the Special Victims Unit, said. “Still, we were able to move forward with the case using her prior statements and interviews. Our role is not only to seek justice for individual victims, but also to protect the broader community.”

Judge Jennifer L. Davis sentenced Borden to serve 25 years in prison. He will also be banned from returning to Cherokee County and is ineligible for parole.

Davis also ordered Borden to have no contact with witnesses or the victim’s family.

“The jury carefully weighed the evidence and ultimately found this defendant guilty,” District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway said. “Through the diligent efforts of the law enforcement and medical professionals involved in the investigation, the victim’s voice was heard. This sentence ensures that the defendant is removed from society before he can do further harm.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group