MARTA police investigating shooting at Ashby Station

ATLANTA — The MARTA Police Department is investigating a shooting at Ashby Station that happened Saturday afternoon.

According to police, one person was shot and is being treated for their injuries.

MARTA officers are searching for the suspect.

Further details were not yet available.

